Rainy Sunday, highs in the 80s

Good Morning! Temperatures are in the upper 70s to start off with lingering clouds.

Showers will continue off and on throughout your Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 80s. More rain moves in over the next 48-72 hours.

Over the next 10 days, North Alabama will see showers and storms ease some drought conditions, but highs stay relatively consistent in the 90s.

