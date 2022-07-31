Deals
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

