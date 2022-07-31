One man injured in Sunday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville PD officers have the alleged offender in custody according to Sergeant Rosalind White.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.