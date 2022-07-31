Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

One man injured in Sunday shooting

One man was injured in a shooting Sunday.
One man was injured in a shooting Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville PD officers have the alleged offender in custody according to Sergeant Rosalind White.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who passed on Thursday night.
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Madison County family dispute leads to one shot, injured
Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison
Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

generic crash
Highway 35 reopened after major crash
One injured in hit and run.
Hit and run leaves one person critically injured
Rainy Sunday, highs in the 80s
Rainy Sunday, highs in the 80s
Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay...
Alabama A&M mourns the loss of recent graduate and former cheerleader