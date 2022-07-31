Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.

Jordan was booked into the Madison County jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

HPD also says that it expects the victim to be ok.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

