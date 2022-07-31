Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
Jordan was booked into the Madison County jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
HPD also says that it expects the victim to be ok.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.