Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday in DeKalb County has claimed the life of a Huntsville man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday causing a blockage. Jerome Banks, 46, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving hit a motorcycle being driven by Calvin Palmer, 57.

Banks was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he later died from his injuries. Palmer was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that there were four vehicles involved in the crash and all four were motorcycles. The crash happened on Alabama 35, six miles south of Fort Payne.

