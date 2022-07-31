Deals
Hit and run leaves one person critically injured

One injured in hit and run.
One injured in hit and run.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St.

The Huntsville Police Department says that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

More information will be added to this story when it is made available. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

