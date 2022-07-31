Hit and run leaves one person critically injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St.

The Huntsville Police Department says that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

More information will be added to this story when it is made available. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

