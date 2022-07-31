Highway 35 reopened after major crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday caused a blockage. At 12:20 ALEA sent a press release saying that the roadway was reopened.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.

