Widespread Showers & Storms This Weekend

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tracking widespread showers and storms across the Tennessee Valley with a frontal boundary that is nearly stationary. We’re not expecting severe storms, but could see a few embedded stronger storms as we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening. Main threats include frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flash flooding, so make sure you are keeping an eye out for ponding on roadways. By the late evening hours, most activity will be fizzling out with drier conditions overnight. Another warm and muggy night is in store with overnight lows dipping back into the low and mid 70s.

Active weather will continue throughout the rest of your weekend with additional scattered to numerous showers and storms by the afternoon and evening, so get ready for more delays if you have any outdoor plans. Rain coverage is still looking quite widespread tomorrow, but best chances will likely be north of the Tennessee River with the boundary wobbling back slightly to the north. With additional cloud cover and rain sticking around, afternoon highs will be staying on the cooler side topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain will begin tapering off by the sunset with overnight lows falling back in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances begin decreasing into your upcoming work week, but we still could see some isolated flooding issues on Monday for communities that see repeated heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts could end up totaling anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. A drying and warming trend will continue through the work week with highs returning to the low and mid 90s to kick off the first week of August.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

