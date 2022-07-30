Welfare check turned into homicide investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon Florence Police Department Officers responded to 315 Trade Street on a welfare check for Regina Crosslin.

Crosslin had not been heard from by the complainant for several months. Upon arrival, the officers located the resident’s son, Richard Crosslin and a female Amanda Phillips at the residence.

Phillips attempted to stop the officers from coming inside of the residence. The officers were able to enter where they located the body of Mrs. Crosslin.

Crosslin appeared to have been deceased for several weeks.

Phillips was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Operations and Crossling was arrested for unrelated warrants.

The cause of death is undetermined and an autopsy will be conducted. The case is still under investigation.

