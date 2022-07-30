Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Welfare check turned into homicide investigation

Welfare check turned into homicide investigation
Welfare check turned into homicide investigation(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon Florence Police Department Officers responded to 315 Trade Street on a welfare check for Regina Crosslin.

Crosslin had not been heard from by the complainant for several months. Upon arrival, the officers located the resident’s son, Richard Crosslin and a female Amanda Phillips at the residence.

Phillips attempted to stop the officers from coming inside of the residence. The officers were able to enter where they located the body of Mrs. Crosslin.

Crosslin appeared to have been deceased for several weeks.

Phillips was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Operations and Crossling was arrested for unrelated warrants.

The cause of death is undetermined and an autopsy will be conducted. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder
A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet passed away on Thursday.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Opioid Settlements
Huntsville City Council to finalize Opioid settlement with McKesson and Janssen
It's been a year since a man died in the Guntersville City Jail.
One year later: Travis Banks’ family refiles lawsuit and WAFF continues to ask for answers
Opioid Settlements
Opioid Settlements