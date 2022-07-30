Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday evening a three-year-old boy drowned at the Hampton House Pool Facility in Hunstville, AL.

HEMSI responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. of an unresponsive child who had been pulled from the water. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

The identity of the child will not be released and it is unclear if the drowning occurred in the adult pool or the kiddie pool. It is also unclear if lifeguards were on duty.

