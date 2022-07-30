Huntsville City Council to finalize Opioid settlement with McKesson and Janssen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The city of Huntsville is joining the state and other local governments in a settlement reached from a lawsuit over the opioid epidemic with pharmaceutical companies McKesson and Janssen.

City Council member Bill Kling said council members are still in the process of finalizing the settlement and there is not a definite dollar amount yet. Once there is, he says there are some rules on how the money can be used, one option is drug prevention.

Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Wendy Reeves would like for some of the settlement money to go to her organization as it is expensive to do what the organization does.

“Naturally as a non-profit, we hope that some of that funding would come to us,” Reeves said. “Here at Partnership, we are boots on the ground. We are doing everything from youth prevention and education to helping adults get into recovery treatment services.”

The organization has started distributing fentanyl strips and Reeves believes that the funds could be used for other things such as Narcan Naloxone distribution. Reeves said the money could be used for many different prevention and treatment methods or just funding services.

Kling believes that Huntsville is proactive due to the many programs the city has that would qualify to use the money from these settlements.

“I would say the companies were selling drugs. They knew it was hurting people and we have had people in the city of Huntsville that have been hurt,” Kling said. “We have spent money for various drug rehab types of programs to help. This way we will be able to recoup some of the money that we are having to spend as a result of the abuse of these drugs.”

Councilman Kling said the city is hoping for its fair share of settlement funds and hopes that it can be useful in helping to prevent drug abuse in the future.

