Four-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday evening a four-year-old boy drowned at the Hampton House Pool Facility in Hunstville, AL.

HEMSI responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. of an unresponsive child who had been pulled from the water and had CPR performed on him for an hour before being transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Hampton House Director Laura Taube has released a statement about the incident.

According to Taube, the child was in the big pool when he drowned and there were “the appropriate number of lifeguards on the stand for the amount of people in the pool”.

The identity of the child will not be released.

The family of the boy has set up a GoFundMe page which as of Monday evening, has raised $47,630. Click here to view the GoFundMe.

