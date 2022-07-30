Florence firefighters discover body after house fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Fire Department discovered a dead body after an early morning house fire in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said in a press release that the fire took place in the 500 block of alone Cir. The press release also says that the fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the press release from the Florence Police Department, the body was taken to the Alabam Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The Florence Fire Department and the Alabama Fire marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

