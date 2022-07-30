Deals
Florence Fire Department identifies man killed in house fire

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Fire Department discovered a dead body after an early morning house fire in Florence on July 30.

A spokesperson for the Florence Fire Department identified the victim as Calvin Baugh, 62. According to the spokesperson, the fire originated from the kitchen.

The Florence Police Department said in a press release that the fire took place at 560 Malone Cir. The press release also says that the fire happened around 1:30 a.m..

According to the press release from the Florence Police Department, the body was taken to the Alabam Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The Florence Fire Department and the Alabama Fire marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

