Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A long list of laxative products sold nationwide are part of a voluntary recall due to possible contamination.

According to the Food and Drug and Administration, all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall over concerns about bacterial contamination.

The recall states the products were sold at several major retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, under various generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.

Officials said the recall was initiated after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, which could cause severe adverse reactions in immunocompromised patients.

According to the recall, Tennessee-based Vi-Jon LLC, the manufacturer, is currently aware of three reports of severe adverse reactions potentially related to the product.

The FDA reports consumers who have the recalled products should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers were urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems after taking or using the recalled product.

The entire list of products connected with this recall can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder
Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who passed on Thursday night.
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet passed away on Thursday.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

Concerts on the Green canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
Concerts on the Green canceled
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in...
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group