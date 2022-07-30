Concerts on the Green canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather.

According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

In the release, the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department thanks the people that helped plan the event along with the bands and vendors.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.