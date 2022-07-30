Deals
Concerts on the Green canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather.

According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

In the release, the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department thanks the people that helped plan the event along with the bands and vendors.

