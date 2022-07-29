Deals
You’re invited to the biggest party in the south

Morgan Wallen performing on stage
Morgan Wallen performing on stage(Rock The South)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The biggest party in the south is back again!

August 5 - 6, Rock the South is taking over York Farm for a weekend of country music. Thousands of fans are expected to make it out for artists they love such as Morgan Wallen, Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Jimmie Allen and more.

The two-day festival started after a tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011. It was a sign of unity and recovery after the town and much of the state was “rocked” by the storms. Now, the the show is going on 10 years and only ready for more.

Tickets packages include camping options, you can pull up your RV and stay for the whole weekend, or, grab some regular tickets and come and go as you please.

If you’re looking to join the party, more information and tickets are available at RocktheSouth.com.

