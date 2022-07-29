Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

What’s under the sea in Tennessee?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you now what’s under the sea in Tennessee?

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is in the middle of a very busy summer with new exhibits and even some new fins!

Just in time for Shark Week, three endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups hatched at the beginning of July! According to officials at the aquarium, the breeding success of these new sharks is essential to creating a sustainable population for this critically endangered shark species.

A recent exhibit at the aquarium is also turning heads. Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea is a temporary exhibit that features life-size sculptures of marine animals made entirely of plastic waste and recycled items that washed onto beaches from the ocean. This exhibit is open until October 30 and definitely leaves you thinking.

If you’re looking for one last trip with the kids before school starts or maybe you’ve just been eager to get to the aquarium, now is a great time to make the trip!

Check out more and get tickets at TNAqua.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured
Cortez Ocie Mitchell
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison
One person killed in overnight Huntsville fire
29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire