CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you now what’s under the sea in Tennessee?

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is in the middle of a very busy summer with new exhibits and even some new fins!

Just in time for Shark Week, three endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups hatched at the beginning of July! According to officials at the aquarium, the breeding success of these new sharks is essential to creating a sustainable population for this critically endangered shark species.

A recent exhibit at the aquarium is also turning heads. Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea is a temporary exhibit that features life-size sculptures of marine animals made entirely of plastic waste and recycled items that washed onto beaches from the ocean. This exhibit is open until October 30 and definitely leaves you thinking.

If you’re looking for one last trip with the kids before school starts or maybe you’ve just been eager to get to the aquarium, now is a great time to make the trip!

Check out more and get tickets at TNAqua.org.

