Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police have officially charged Timmie Dewayne Thomas Jr., 18 with the murder of his brother, Darius King.

Madison police responded to the scene of a shooting at a home on Gillespie Road Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police witnessed King and Thomas Jr. arguing before a shot was fired.

King was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening.

According to Madison Police Captain Lamar Anderson, investigators had Thomas Jr. in custody for questioning before charging him with murder.

Thomas Jr. is being held in the Madison County Jail with a $15,000 bond. Due to his age a mugshot is not provided.

