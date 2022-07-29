Deals
Scottsboro police held school safety training for new officers

Scottsboro Police safety training
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the Scottsboro Police Department held a school safety training to focus on familiarizing new officers with the layout of each school building.

We were not allowed to follow officers during the training, but Detective Sergeant Ryan Putman says that the department has many new officers who are not from the area.

“Our intention is to familiarize them as much as possible with the layouts,” Putman said. “When they go to one of these schools they know which way this hallways gonna go. They know what is at the end of this hallway or what is at the end of that hallway.”

Putman believes that if these officers have more training they will react to any situation better.

“Obviously we hope we never have to use any of this training but in the event that we have to we want to be prepared as humanely possible,” Putman said.

