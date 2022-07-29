Tracking rain for your Saturday, highs in the 80s

Good Morning! Overnight showers have fizzled out, but showers are expected most of the day.

Temperatures are kicking off in the 70s. Showers will continue off and on throughout your Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s.

More rain moves in over the next 48-72 hours. We even have a shot at the 80s for highs over the weekend thanks to the soggy pattern.

Over the next 10 days, North Alabama will see showers and storms ease some drought conditions. Highs stay relatively consistent in the 90s.

