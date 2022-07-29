Restaurant Week extends with introduction to Culinary Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Restaurant week is coming back and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is inviting you to enjoy “more than a meal, more than a Restaurant Week” by celebrating Culinary Month throughout August.

This year CVB is extending the celebrations past ten days of Restaurant Week with the launch of Culinary Month to mark the 10th anniversary of the Huntsville Restaurant Week (HRW) campaign.

Special culinary events will take place throughout the month such as sushi-making classes, food truck rallies, cooking classes and more with HRW to serve as the main course from August 12-21.

President and CEO of the CVB, Judy Ryals, enjoys holding Restaurant Week as it highlights the city of Huntsville.

“Our local restaurants are a part of our identity as a premier travel destination, and Restaurant Week is just as much a celebration for our restaurants as it is for visitors and locals,” Ryals said. “We’ve witnessed the incredible tenacity and hard work our restauranteurs have shown over the past few years and this campaign is one way of expressing our appreciation for them.”

HRW Coordinator for the CVB, Pam Williams, believes HRW is something to celebrate and wants people to take advantage of this delicious time.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of ‘Culinary Month’ by attending any of the special events happening throughout August; dining in, delivery, or ordering take-out - there are so many opportunities to support local this year,” Williams said.

Williams says that Culinary Month is here to stay and will continue to be a part of the Hunstville tradition.

Here is a list of some of the highlights of the food-filled week:

Largest Year Yet: With over 70 participating establishments, this year offers more eateries, breweries, food trucks, and venues than ever before with unique menu items and special offerings.

World Food Championships (WFC): HRW will serve as an official qualifying event for the WFC and will allow one local chef and team the opportunity to compete on the largest food stage in the world.

#DineHsv: The CVB will be hosting ten days of giveaways through social media. All you have to do is submit a tweet, Facebook post, and/or Instagram post using #DineHsv with your best “foodie” pictures. A winner will be chosen each day through HRW to win prizes.

Video Series: The CVB will debut its new video series, “Just the Spot,” by highlighting local area dining districts.

Free Delivery: Rocket City Delivered is waiving the standard delivery fee for participating restaurants using the code HRW2022. Patrons will be able to choose from participating Restaurant Week establishments that currently offer delivery through their service.

For more details about Culinary Month and HRW, visit CVB’s website.

