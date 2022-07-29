Deals
Put a swing in your step with the Rocket Westies

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to put a little swing in your step, the Rocket Westies can teach you how.

The Westies is a West Coast Swing dance group located in Huntsville. They offer free swing dance lessons at The Electric Belle at Stovehouse.

Payton hit the dance floor with a couple of the pros to see what it’s all about. For more information, visit RocketWesties.com.

