Put a swing in your step with the Rocket Westies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to put a little swing in your step, the Rocket Westies can teach you how.

The Westies is a West Coast Swing dance group located in Huntsville. They offer free swing dance lessons at The Electric Belle at Stovehouse.

Payton hit the dance floor with a couple of the pros to see what it’s all about. For more information, visit RocketWesties.com.

