Put a swing in your step with the Rocket Westies
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to put a little swing in your step, the Rocket Westies can teach you how.
The Westies is a West Coast Swing dance group located in Huntsville. They offer free swing dance lessons at The Electric Belle at Stovehouse.
Payton hit the dance floor with a couple of the pros to see what it’s all about. For more information, visit RocketWesties.com.
