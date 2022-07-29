One year later: Travis Banks’ family refiles lawsuit and WAFF continues to ask for answers

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a year since Travis Banks died in the Guntersville city jail. His family still doesn’t have a complete picture of what happened.

His family is not backing down and they continue to demand answers.

They say the city has been tight-lipped since Banks died on July 31, 2021.

Travis’ partner, ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jessica Banks says she was concerned when she didn’t hear from Travis for two days until finally, she found out he died while in jail.

She was surprised to find out he was in jail at all. She says Travis has gotten arrested several times before and usually calls when he has to go to jail. But, she didn’t hear anything.

It wasn’t until she called jail officials that she found out he was arrested and 48 hours later, he was dead.

“It kind of feels like they’re hiding something because they won’t speak on it,” said Jessica. “The times that we go to the police station and ask for police reports they give us the runaround and tell us to go to another office. We go there they tell us ‘we don’t do that,’ so we go to another office. If we call to speak with somebody they never get back with us. We go and ask to speak with the mayor she’s never in the office when we go.”

His family wants to know why he was arrested and exactly how he died but they say they’re really not getting any answers so they filed a lawsuit in January. Jessica says she felt like it was her only option.

“If they would have just spoken up and let us know what was going on and give us the answers we were asking for then we wouldn’t have had to go through this situation as far as filing a lawsuit,” said Jessica. “We would not have done that but because they will not give us answers, they refuse us on everything we ask, that was the only option we had at that point.”

It's been one year since Travis Banks died in custody at the Guntersville City Jail.

The lawsuit arrived on the desk of U.S. District Court Judge Anne Axon, who ruled there wasn’t enough information for the lawsuit to make it to the discovery stage of the investigation.

Their attorneys went back to the drawing board. They added another defendant and more background information.

They will still be suing the City of Guntersville and the Guntersville Chief of Police Jim Peterson but they’re adding Grady Baugh to the list as well. The now retired jailer was supervising the jail when Travis died according to Jessica.

‘Unknown officers’ are also named as defendants. Attorney Richard Rice says they believe other officers are responsible for the death of Travis Banks but they don’t know their identities yet.

He says their legal team asked the Marshall County District Attorney’s office and Judge Axon for the security footage and investigative file of Travis’ death but they were denied. Rice says they dismissed the motion because they asserted qualified immunity but Rice disagrees.

“We do not believe qualified immunity is applicable to the defendants because they intentionally engaged in unconstitutional behavior and now seek to cover it up,” said Rice.

WAFF’s Megan Plotka sent Freedom of Information requests to the Guntersville Chief of Police for Travis’ arrest report and security footage of his death and Marshall County’s Coroner’s Office for his coroner’s report on March 28 but they have not responded. WAFF’s legal team sent out an additional request on July 29.

Jessica Banks and her family will honor the one-year anniversary of Travis Banks’ death at a vigil on August 6 at 7 p.m. outside of the Guntersville City Jail.

