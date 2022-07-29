One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting near University and Jordan.

It happened just after midnight Friday in the 1400 block of Lancewood at the Kensington Townhomes. Officers believe the shooting happened outside of those apartments.

Huntsville Police Sergeant Gambino said there’s no description of the suspect. Officers also don’t know what led up to the shooting. Gambino said the investigation is active as they continue to search for the offender.

If you know anything about this, call Huntsville Police. In the meantime, be aware there is still a search for a gunman going on and avoid that area if you can.

