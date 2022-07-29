Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Mitchell Carter , Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A man in Indiana told deputies he has no remorse for fatally shooting a registered sex offender, authorities said.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. shot and killed 41-year-old James C. McClernon on Wednesday.

Investigators said Kiper knocked on the front door of a home, asked for McClernon, then shot him.

Kiper was caught about a mile from the scene, and an affidavit shows he admitted to shooting McClernon twice.

Officials said Kiper told them he killed McClernon because he was a sex offender. Investigators said Kiper was not remorseful, and he told them his actions were justified.

McClernon’s family told WFIE that while McClernon was on the sex offender registry, it was for a situation that occurred more than two decades ago in Canada. The family said McClernon got into an altercation with an adult woman, served his time, and was not placed on the sex offender registry in Canada.

McClernon’s family said they did not understand why he was placed on the sex offender registry when he moved to the United States and were actively in the process of trying to get McClernon taken off the registry when he was killed.

A lieutenant with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said there is a chance the prosecutor will seek enhanced charges against Kiper based on his criminal record, as well as because of the use of a firearm in the crime.

Kiper is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder
A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet passed away on Thursday.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Cortez Ocie Mitchell
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison

Latest News

Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
Back-to-school Bar-B-Que Bash
Back-to-school Bar-B-Que Bash
Sgt. Lynn Dean
Hartselle PD releases update on recovery of injured officer
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court