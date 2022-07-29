Madison County family dispute leads to someone shot

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a family dispute on Gillespie Road near Wall Triana led to someone being shot and injured.

At this time the victim has not been identified but they are alive and have been transported to the hospital.

According to Captain Lamar Anderson of Madison City Police investigators have one person in custody at this time. The incident is isolated and the public is not in danger.

Madison Police is still on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

