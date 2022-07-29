Deals
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder

Antonio Terrell Burks
Antonio Terrell Burks(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 19-year-old man on Thursday night for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of SW Wall Street in Madison. When they arrived, they took Antonio Terrell Burks into custody.

It was determined by the Criminal Investigation Division that during a domestic dispute, Burks pulled out a weapon and shot his ex-girlfriend.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released at this time.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, probable cause was found to arrest and charge Burks for murder. He was booked into the Limestone County Jail and his bond has not been set.

