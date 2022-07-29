Deals
Madison City family dispute leads to shooting

Madison County family dispute leads to one shot, injured
Madison County family dispute leads to one shot, injured(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a family dispute on 340 Gillespie Road at Madison Pines Apartments led to someone being shot and injured.

Upon a Madison City Police Officer’s arrival, they found two siblings arguing, a shot was fired and one sustained a life-threatening injury.

At this time the victim has not been identified but they have been transported to the hospital.

According to Captain Lamar Anderson of Madison City Police investigators have one family member in custody at this time, they are not arrested.

The incident is isolated and the public is not in danger. Madison Police is still on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

