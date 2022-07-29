Korean war veterans applauded after return from trip

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon several Korean War veterans returned home to Huntsville and were met by several people applauding them and their service.

The group was returning from a trip to Washington, D.C. for the unveiling and dedication of the new Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Walter Miller, one of the veterans in the group, was thankful to be a part of the group. Miller said that the Wall of Remembrance connects friends and loved ones to those they lost in the war.

“People that were killed in the war were heroes,” Miller said. “They’re buried there and their name is on the wall. We had one guy with us whose brother was killed in the war. He got to find his name on the wall.”

Thomas Austin is another veteran who went to Washington D.C. and said that he was grateful for the experience.

“It was a nice and beautiful trip,” Austin said. “I thank the women and men who took care of it. They were all volunteers, so they had to pay their own way. They made it a successful trip.”

Austin said that the love and support he received was something he would like to see across the country.

“It’s a gratifying experience to see all those people shaking hands with you,” Austin said. “That’s something we should be doing in America more so everybody can get along more. There’s no reason to fight anymore, it should be all over with.”

