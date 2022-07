HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - TVL is checking out some of the gorgeous blooms we’re seeing around the Tennessee Valley this time of year.

Matt Candeias with the Huntsville Botanical Garden is sharing some interesting facts about a rather peculiar perennial known as Joe Pye Weed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.