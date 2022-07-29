HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday.

It is unclear how the cadet died. It has not been released if the cadet died during a training exercise, working the scene of a fire, or another unrelated incident.

At this time, further information has not been released. A statement is expected on Friday from the city and the fire chief.

