A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet passed away on Thursday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has confirmed that a Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday.

In a press release from the City of Huntsville, it was announced that Bryant McGowan, 31, died at Huntsville Hospital. McGowan became medically distressed after completing a training exercise on Thursday.

McGowan was assisted by an on-site paramedic and taken to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement:

“We are thinking of Bryant’s loved ones during this difficult time. Bryant was a promising cadet who had a great career ahead of him as a firefighter with Huntsville Fire & Rescue. We are grieving the loss of one of our team members and know he will be missed by many.”

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Chief, Howard McFarlen, said the department is in contact with McGowan’s family.

“Our department is devastated to lose one of its own,” McFarlen said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to ensure our employees get the support they need. Our thoughts are with Bryant’s wife and family.”

