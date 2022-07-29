Hartselle PD releases update on recovery of injured officer

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sergeant with the Hartselle Police Department has been recovering for the past few weeks after fracturing his skull on July 15.

On Friday, the Hartselle Police Department released an update on Facebook about the fundraising efforts for Sgt. Lynn Dean:

“We have officially made it two-thirds of the way towards this fundraising goal. Thank you all for your outpouring of love and support! Sgt. Dean continues to make progress and we know prayers are being answered! Please continue to spread the word so we can make sure Sgt. Dean and his family are financially taken care of during his recovery.”

The GoFundMe account has a goal set at $15,000. At this time, contributions total $10,120.

Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley said he is not surprised by the support the Hartselle community has shown for Sgt. Dean.

“We are just overwhelmed by the outpouring of the love and support,” Barley said. “We’re not surprised by the way this community is. The road to recovery is a long way to go, but we know he is going to get there. We just want to make sure that their (Sgt. Dean’s family) needs are taken care of. The last thing we want them to be worried about is finances.”

