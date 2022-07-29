Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Hartselle PD releases update on recovery of injured officer

Sgt. Lynn Dean
Sgt. Lynn Dean
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sergeant with the Hartselle Police Department has been recovering for the past few weeks after fracturing his skull on July 15.

On Friday, the Hartselle Police Department released an update on Facebook about the fundraising efforts for Sgt. Lynn Dean:

“We have officially made it two-thirds of the way towards this fundraising goal. Thank you all for your outpouring of love and support! Sgt. Dean continues to make progress and we know prayers are being answered! Please continue to spread the word so we can make sure Sgt. Dean and his family are financially taken care of during his recovery.”

The GoFundMe account has a goal set at $15,000. At this time, contributions total $10,120.

Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley said he is not surprised by the support the Hartselle community has shown for Sgt. Dean.

“We are just overwhelmed by the outpouring of the love and support,” Barley said. “We’re not surprised by the way this community is. The road to recovery is a long way to go, but we know he is going to get there. We just want to make sure that their (Sgt. Dean’s family) needs are taken care of. The last thing we want them to be worried about is finances.”

If you would like to support Sgt. Dean and his family, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder
A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet passed away on Thursday.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Cortez Ocie Mitchell
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison

Latest News

Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
Back-to-school Bar-B-Que Bash
Back-to-school Bar-B-Que Bash
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court