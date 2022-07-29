Deals
Glencoe Elementary to have permanent School Resource Officer

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon W. Horton announced Thursday that at the beginning of the school year Glencoe Elementary School will have a permanent School Resource Officer (SRO).

The new SRO will be funded through a partnership with a private donor with Etowah’s County Sheriff’s Officer, Etowah County Board of Education and owner of Tameron Honda, Danny Braden.

“Anytime we can add DARE certified Deputies to any of our County schools, we are pleased,” Sheriff Horton stated. “it gives us that much more opportunity to make a positive impression and[or] be a resource to a child in need and keep our children safe and ease the minds of their parents, while their children attend school.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

