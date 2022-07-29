Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Simple Helix, LLC, in Huntsville from 2012 to 2019 was charged with wire fraud by a United States District Court on Friday.

According to filed information, Steve Ray Shickles, 43, planned and executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain money from Simple Helix while serving as the company’s COO. Shickles gained access to multiple PayPal accounts of Simple Helix and made unauthorized charges, withdrawals and transfers to pay for personal expenses.

He also created a fake email account for Simple Helix to take funds intended for Simple Helix and deposit them into personal accounts owned by Shickles.

These transfers resulted in the loss of over $2.1 million for Simple Helix.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine.

