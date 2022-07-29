Finally Friday Forecast

Deals
Friday AM
Friday AM(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:25 AM CDT
Showers possible this AM- Plan accordingly for that morning commute to work.

In the 80s and upper 70s to start off with lingering showers. Showers will continue off and on throughout your Friday morning and afternoon. Highs still expected in the lower 90s.

More rain moves in over the next 48-72 hours. We even have a shot at the 80s for highs over the weekend thanks to the soggy pattern.

Over the next 10 days North Alabama will see showers and storms ease some drought conditions, but highs stay relatively consistent in the 90s.

