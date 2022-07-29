Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison

Madison County family dispute leads to one shot, injured
Madison County family dispute leads to one shot, injured(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a family dispute on 340 Gillespie Road at Madison Pines Apartments led to someone being shot and injured.

Upon a Madison police officer’s arrival, they found two siblings arguing, a shot was fired and one sustained a life-threatening injury.

At this time the victim has not been identified, but they have been transported to the hospital.

According to Madison PD Captain Lamar Anderson, investigators have one family member in custody at this time, they are not arrested.

The incident is isolated and the public is not in danger.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Antonio Terrell Burks
Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder
A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet passed away on Thursday.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Cortez Ocie Mitchell
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison

Latest News

Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
Huntsville Fire and Rescue cadet died on Thursday
Back-to-school Bar-B-Que Bash
Back-to-school Bar-B-Que Bash
Sgt. Lynn Dean
Hartselle PD releases update on recovery of injured officer
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court