Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Dunkin’ donates to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children

Dunkin’ donates to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children
Dunkin’ donates to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children(Dunkin')
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Dunkin’ of Hunstville presented the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children with a check for $5,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission which is to bring joy to kids that are battling an illness.

Dunkin’ Iced Cofee Day collectively raised $1.8 million to support kids in children’s hospitals.

Funds from the Iced Coffee Day program will support Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children’s Music Therapy program which is funded by HHF donors and free to all patients.

“Every day I have the privilege of witnessing the joy and healing that music can bring to our young patients,” said Kate Leonard, board-certified music therapist at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. “We are extremely grateful to Dunkin’, the Joy in Childhood Foundation, and our community for furthering this special work through the Iced Coffee Day donation.”

Music therapists at the hospital utilize personalized music experiences to assess patients and relieve their anxiety and pain in an effective way.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday

Latest News

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL, hits the field for Alabama in the Congressional Baseball Game
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks giving up bills for bats today
Huntsville Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week extends with introduction to Culinary Month
Scottsboro Police safety training
Scottsboro police held school safety training for new officers
Huntsville Restaurant Week
Huntsville Restaurant Week