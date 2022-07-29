Dunkin’ donates to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Dunkin’ of Hunstville presented the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children with a check for $5,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission which is to bring joy to kids that are battling an illness.

Dunkin’ Iced Cofee Day collectively raised $1.8 million to support kids in children’s hospitals.

Funds from the Iced Coffee Day program will support Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children’s Music Therapy program which is funded by HHF donors and free to all patients.

“Every day I have the privilege of witnessing the joy and healing that music can bring to our young patients,” said Kate Leonard, board-certified music therapist at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. “We are extremely grateful to Dunkin’, the Joy in Childhood Foundation, and our community for furthering this special work through the Iced Coffee Day donation.”

Music therapists at the hospital utilize personalized music experiences to assess patients and relieve their anxiety and pain in an effective way.

