Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

UAH to launch new bachelor’s program in fall 2022

UAH to launch new bachelor’s program in fall 2022
UAH to launch new bachelor’s program in fall 2022(UAH)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To bridge the gap between engineering theory and technical application for full-time and non-traditional students, The University of Alabama in Huntsville will launch a new bachelor’s program in fall 2022.

According to UAH, the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology (BSET) is designed to meet the needs of students seeking to pursue a career in applied engineering. It is also designed to prepare students in this major to take advantage of the opportunities that are currently available for highly-skilled technical workers.

“One of the exciting things about this program is that we have a strong group of students who are currently working in industry on fascinating topics such as the Space Launch System and other cutting-edge research technologies,” said Dr. Alisa Henrie, clinical assistant professor of engineering technology.

The BSET program allows students to have a career and an education. The required courses are offered at least once a year and can be taken either remotely or hybrid.

According to UAH, nearly every course is accelerated so they can be completed in seven weeks instead of 14.

According to Dr. Henrie, the BSET program is designed to help meet the growing demand for qualified workers in North Alabama and surrounding regions as industries such as aerospace and aviation, automotive, and metal and advanced materials manufacturing expand.

A senior Capstone experience will provide students with experience working in teams and allow them to learn business skills such as project management, budgeting, resource allocation, communication and more.

In the new Engineering Technology lab, students will have a foundation in engineering and technical theories as well as hands-on experience. The lab can be utilized by students on-campus and those who will be remote including a 3D printer, electrical circuit analysis equipment, a laser cutter and soldering stations.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open

Latest News

Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured
29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire
29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire
Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June
Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June
Florence Police arrest two for theft of property after attempted purchase
Florence Police arrest two for theft of property after attempted purchase