Two-vehicle crash claims life of Glencoe man

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday has claimed the life a 56-year-old man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ty Owens was fatally injured when he hit a truck with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the wreck.

The incident happened on Interstate 59, six miles south of Gadsden in Etowah County.

The crash is under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

