Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June

Mashhad Tyliek Lewis (left) and John Michael Legg (right)
Mashhad Tyliek Lewis (left) and John Michael Legg (right)(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were charged on July 25 for attempting to escape the Morgan County Jail in June.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate on June 26 got a trustee uniform that did not belong to him. That inmate attempted to leave their designated area with the help of another inmate.

The attempt was discovered by jail staff and the inmates were secured and the jail was placed on lockdown.

John Michael Legg, 21, was charged with second-degree escape. Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 22, was charged with first-degree permitting/facilitating escape.

Both men are being held in the Morgan County Jail awaiting trial on multiple charges including capital murder.

READ MORE: Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

Lewis was arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of a 59-year-old man in May 2021. Lewis was indicted for capital murder by a Morgan County Grand Jury in May 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

