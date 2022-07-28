A senior’s best advice to college freshmen

AUBURN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone talks about getting the kids ready for back to school, but what about the college students?

Moving off for the first time, picking classes, getting the dorm ready... it’s a lot!

Emma Jones, a student at Auburn University, is sharing some of her best tips for incoming college students.

EMMA’S DORM ESSENTIALS

Power strips and/or extension cords — There aren’t enough outlets for everything you need... trust me.

A good pair of slippers — Those dorm halls can get a little dirty, pick out some comfy and cute slippers to wear!

Blackout curtains — If college does one thing, it’ll mess up your sleep schedule. Any time you can catch a nap during the day, you’ll be so glad to have these.

A wagon or a rolling hamper — You’ll be so thankful when you’re walking back from the laundry room or bringing in groceries from your car. The fewer trips the better!

Lamps — Bright, overhead fluorescent lighting keeps your brain stimulated longer in the day. Bright lights to a dark room makes it harder to fall asleep at night. I always turned the lights off and used lamps while getting ready for bed. The difference it makes is insane!

WHAT YOU DON’T NEED TO BRING

Skip bringing a lot of t-shirts from high school. In college, you will get so many shirts from clubs and organizations, your draws will be overflowing! And you’re already lacking space in those dorms.

Don’t bring an ottoman or stool if it doesn’t have storage space. Find something that holds extra blankets or sheets!

Don’t buy too much cleaning supplies because they will take up a lot of space! Instead, find a good multi-surface cleaner.

You don’t really need a printer. It may come in handy once or twice, but it takes up space and can be expensive to keep up with. Most buildings on campus will have a printer available!

TIPS FOR ACADEMICS

Make your curriculum work for you! If you don’t know what you want to do yet and a class sounds interesting, try it out! Or, if you know exactly what you want to do, dive right in!

Choose your schedule wisely. College comes with a lot of freedom, including choosing your own schedule. If you’re not a morning person, don’t take an 8 a.m. class. If you like to travel a lot or go home a lot on the weekends, avoid Friday classes. You really have the ability to make it convenient for you!

Don’t stress if you can’t get into a class right away. If you don’t get into a class your first try, take it the next semester, you’ve got time! Don’t let scheduling be the death of you.

