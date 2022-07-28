Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month
Advertisement

Scottsboro police to survey schools and review safety plans

Scottsboro police officers will be surveying the board of education and all five city schools.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police Department officers are prepping for students to return to the classroom.

Scottsboro police officers will be surveying the board of education and all five city schools.

Officers said they want to make sure they’re ready to step in if there’s a school shooting after the United States has seen over two dozen school shootings in 2022.

The attack in Uvalde, Texas, and the police response to it is making a lot of schools and police departments re-evaluate their safety plans.

Scottsboro PD Sergeant Ryan Putman said the police department wants to be prepared if a school shooting happens in their city. The police department is going to each school to familiarize themselves with their safety protocols, the layout of the school and the locations of all the entrances and exits.

“We have school resource officers that work those every day,” Sgt. Putman. “Our rank-and-file officers are not in there everyday. That gives them the ability to go in and physically see the layout they have.”

The exercise starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, so do not be concerned if there is a large police presence at a Scottsboro City School.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured

Latest News

The fire is burning near Underwood Mountain Road and Lime Rock Road.
Colbert Co. brush fire site used as dumping ground
The man accused of stalking and kidnapping a 75-year old woman in Calhoun County is now facing...
DNA links suspect to cold case
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Kenneth Mininger
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on child pornography charges
Grants to help domestic violence, sexual assault victims
Grants to help domestic violence, sexual assault victims