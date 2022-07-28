Scottsboro police to survey schools and review safety plans

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police Department officers are prepping for students to return to the classroom.

Scottsboro police officers will be surveying the board of education and all five city schools.

Officers said they want to make sure they’re ready to step in if there’s a school shooting after the United States has seen over two dozen school shootings in 2022.

The attack in Uvalde, Texas, and the police response to it is making a lot of schools and police departments re-evaluate their safety plans.

Scottsboro PD Sergeant Ryan Putman said the police department wants to be prepared if a school shooting happens in their city. The police department is going to each school to familiarize themselves with their safety protocols, the layout of the school and the locations of all the entrances and exits.

“We have school resource officers that work those every day,” Sgt. Putman. “Our rank-and-file officers are not in there everyday. That gives them the ability to go in and physically see the layout they have.”

The exercise starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, so do not be concerned if there is a large police presence at a Scottsboro City School.

