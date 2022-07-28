Muggy Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers possible this AM- Plan accordingly for that morning commute to work.

In the 80s and upper 70s to start off with mixed skies. We will see some sunshine over the next several hours, but clouds will be present and heavy at times throughout the day.

Shower and storm chances linger for the day today including afternoon and evening. Highs still expected in the lower 90s.

More rain moves in over the next 48-72 hours. We even have a shot at the 80s for highs over the weekend thanks to the soggy pattern.

Over the next 10 days North Alabama will see showers and storms ease some drought conditions, but highs stay relatively consistent in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.