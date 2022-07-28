Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Muggy Thursday Morning Forecast

Thursday AM
Thursday AM(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers possible this AM- Plan accordingly for that morning commute to work.

In the 80s and upper 70s to start off with mixed skies. We will see some sunshine over the next several hours, but clouds will be present and heavy at times throughout the day.

Shower and storm chances linger for the day today including afternoon and evening. Highs still expected in the lower 90s.

More rain moves in over the next 48-72 hours. We even have a shot at the 80s for highs over the weekend thanks to the soggy pattern.

Over the next 10 days North Alabama will see showers and storms ease some drought conditions, but highs stay relatively consistent in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Northwest Shoals Community College
All clear at Northwest-Shoals Community College after evacuation

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather July 27 at noon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast