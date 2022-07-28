Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A mother in Mississippi is behind bars after she intentionally ran over her 6-year-old with her car, according to police.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon regarding an injured 6-year-old who was run over by a car.

Police identified the driver as the child’s mother, 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley. Police said Bradley fled the scene but was later captured in a nearby area.

The child’s condition is unknown. Police said the child’s father also received minor injuries during the altercation.

Bradley was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest
LIVE: Biden discusses economy
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding