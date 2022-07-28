Deals
Memphis woman cremated in Fiji, husband charged with murder

Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert...
Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson, is charged with her murder.(Source: WHBQ via CNN)
By NICK PERRY
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who died on her honeymoon in Fiji decided to cremate her in the South Pacific nation because her body was badly damaged, a lawyer representing the family says.

Christie Chen died around July 8th at the exclusive Turtle Island resort. Her husband Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, has been charged with her murder and made his first appearance at Fiji’s Lautoka High Court on Wednesday.

The case has been adjourned until next month and Dawson, who remains in jail, has not yet entered a plea.

If found guilty, he could face a sentence of life imprisonment.

