Mayor Battle reviews big picture plan four years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four years ago, Mayor Tommy Battle launched Huntsville’s comprehensive master plan called the “Big Picture”.

Thursday, he discussed the city’s future as Huntsville leaders have even bigger plans.

Battle said he believes the city is trending in the right direction.

“It is not the same place it used to be,” he said. “It used to be 10 years ago, as a former mayor used to say, we had a traffic problem cause you could lay down on the road at 5 o clock downtown and no one would run you over. It’s a busier place than it was.”

Battle said the progress the city has seen is as good as any place in the country.

He announced the city will launch informative blogs on the City’s website to include a variety of topics, such as alternative modes of transportation, housing, arts and culture, and more.

Mayor Battle also thanked private businesses for helping fuel Huntsville’s booming enterprise.

“The growth of the private sector provides a lot of help,” he said. “You’ve got Meta with the $2 million expansion. That money, when you start breaking it down, means a lot of property tax to the city, the county, and to the schools.”

The informative blogs will begin in August and continue through the end of the year.

