Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Mayor Battle reviews big picture plan four years later

Huntsville Growth
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four years ago, Mayor Tommy Battle launched Huntsville’s comprehensive master plan called the “Big Picture”.

Thursday, he discussed the city’s future as Huntsville leaders have even bigger plans.

Battle said he believes the city is trending in the right direction.

“It is not the same place it used to be,” he said. “It used to be 10 years ago, as a former mayor used to say, we had a traffic problem cause you could lay down on the road at 5 o clock downtown and no one would run you over. It’s a busier place than it was.”

Battle said the progress the city has seen is as good as any place in the country.

He announced the city will launch informative blogs on the City’s website to include a variety of topics, such as alternative modes of transportation, housing, arts and culture, and more.

Mayor Battle also thanked private businesses for helping fuel Huntsville’s booming enterprise.

“The growth of the private sector provides a lot of help,” he said. “You’ve got Meta with the $2 million expansion. That money, when you start breaking it down, means a lot of property tax to the city, the county, and to the schools.”

The informative blogs will begin in August and continue through the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Highway 20 into Decatur is back open

Latest News

Korean War vets return
Korean War vets return
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison
Florence Police arrest two for theft of property after attempted purchase
Florence Police arrest two for theft of property after attempted purchase
Huntsville Growth
Huntsville Growth