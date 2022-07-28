Deals
Lucas Street Church of Christ and Athens City workers teaming up for back-to-school event

Back-to-School: Backpack drive
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Lucas Street Church of Christ and Athens City workers are teaming up to host a back-to-school community event.

The church is back on track after being forced to stop holding back-to-school events during the pandemic. With the event being back on the church can continue to give out school supplies to low-income families every year.

The groups will be collecting backpacks through August 1, if you would like to donate you can drop them off at Athen’s City Hall.

The back-to-school event will be on August 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

