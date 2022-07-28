Local Limestone County school to welcome students back with free supplies

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Piney Chapel Elementary, a Title 1 school, will welcome its students this school year with free school supplies.

The school receives funds from the federal government to provide assistance to families in need.

The Piney Chapel principal, Rebecca Dunnivant, says this lifts a massive weight off parents’ shoulders.

“They’re thrilled,” Dunnivant said. “I’ve had phone calls this summer to say when are we going to get the school supply list and I tell them you don’t have to we are furnishing all of that, and it’s a sigh of relief for them.”

The school has also expanded its clothing closet. The Panther Resource Center Clothing closet is available to all of the school’s students and families. It is open every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Piney Chapel students will return to class on Monday, August 8th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.