Local Limestone County school to welcome students back with free supplies

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Piney Chapel Elementary, a Title 1 school, will welcome its students this school year with free school supplies.

The school receives funds from the federal government to provide assistance to families in need.

The Piney Chapel principal, Rebecca Dunnivant, says this lifts a massive weight off parents’ shoulders.

“They’re thrilled,” Dunnivant said. “I’ve had phone calls this summer to say when are we going to get the school supply list and I tell them you don’t have to we are furnishing all of that, and it’s a sigh of relief for them.”

The school has also expanded its clothing closet. The Panther Resource Center Clothing closet is available to all of the school’s students and families. It is open every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Piney Chapel students will return to class on Monday, August 8th.

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
Mother charged with capital murder for the death of her two-year-old daughter
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, 1 injured
Highway 20 westbound into Decatur is temporarily shut down.
Korean War vets return
Decatur man serving life sentence for 2015 murders dies in prison
Florence Police arrest two for theft of property after attempted purchase
Huntsville Growth
Back-to-school: backpack drive
